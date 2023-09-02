How RHOC's Briana Culberson Kicked Her Botox Habit

It's the sad truth of reality TV shows: There's a lot of pressure to maintain an unrealistic standard of beauty. The stars of "Real Housewives of Orange County" know this all too well. From over-the-top purchases to rounds of plastic surgery, the popular show has many instances where excess and the need for good looks are put on display.

Briana Culberson, the daughter of Vicki Gunvalson, "Real Housewives of Orange County" personality, has also felt pressured to keep up with the beauty culture in Orange County, California. This pressure led Culberson to undergo Botox multiple times. In her words, she became addicted to the cosmetic procedure. "Coming from Orange County, CA (Botox capital of the world), I'm a former Botox addict," she wrote in an Instagram story on Aug. 27, 2023. "I started getting it consistently at 27 years old and mannn it was fun and addicting!"

However, Culberson was determined to beat the habit. By adopting a healthier lifestyle, the reality TV star was able to say goodbye to Botox for good.