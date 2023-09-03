3 Signs Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Marriage Wouldn't Last

To their adoring fans, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were the ideal celebrity couple, and both stars have been hugely successful in their careers. Turner is probably most recognized for her role as fan-favorite Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones" along witt her work in the "X-Men" franchise, while Jonas became a worldwide sensation with his sibling boy band, the Jonas Brothers, and continues to push out popular music with his band DNCE.

Jonas and Turner officially started dating in 2016, and they tied the knot in 2019. Now, four years into their marriage, it seems like the Hollywood power couple may be heading for divorce. Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Jonas is in the process of contacting divorce lawyers in the Los Angeles area with the intention of filing divorce papers. Although nothing has been officially confirmed by either party yet, it looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship may be over and done with. While it may come as a shock to many that the seemingly happy couple might split, keen-eyed fans were tipped off by the following signs that Jonas and Turner's marriage wouldn't last.