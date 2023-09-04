Whatever Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Nathan & Amber Prater?

"My 600-Lb Life" could easily have become a fat-shaming show, but instead, the popular TLC series takes a thoughtful look at its subjects and shows the very real medical and psychological issues underlying morbid obesity. Plus, the show features Younan Nowzaradan, M.D., one of the top specialists in bariatric surgery. For many of the featured patients, Dr. Now is their last best hope for regaining their lives and health.

One of the more memorable storylines of "My 600-Lb Life" occurred in Season 10, featuring a married couple who went on their weight loss journey together. Nathan Prater consulted Dr. Now because his weight was interfering with his job as a high school theater teacher. He rose to the surgeon's challenge to lose weight on his own to prove his commitment. However, when he brought his wife, Amber, to his follow-up appointment, Dr. Now noted she also had a serious weight problem, and recommended they both work on qualifying for the procedure together. Amber, who'd previously had weight loss surgery as a teenager, wasn't crazy about the idea — "this journey was supposed to truly be about Nathan and his health and well-being," she said (per People) — but finally agreed to work as a team. After considerable work and struggle, the Praters both eventually had the surgery, and by the end of their segment, Nathan had dropped nearly 250 pounds. But half the battle of weight loss is maintaining it. How are they doing two years later?