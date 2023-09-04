Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth Singer, Dead At 56

Smash Mouth's former lead singer, Steve Harwell, has died at 56, The New York Times reported. The "All Star" singer reportedly leaves behind his fiancée, who has been looking after him throughout this devastating time. Harwell was previously married to Michelle Laroque, and the former couple welcomed a son named Presley Scott, who tragically battled leukemia until his death at just 8 months old.

The news of Harwell's death comes one day after his manager told TMZ that the singer had entered the final stages of liver failure following a lifetime struggle with alcohol abuse. They shared that Harwell was in home hospice and estimated that he only had about a week left to live. His manager also said that the "I'm A Believer" singer's loved ones had been pouring in to say their goodbyes.

Harwell seems to have battled health issues for a while because, in 2013, he reportedly had a major health scare after being diagnosed with a heart disease called cardiomyopathy, which caused him to contract Wernicke encephalopathy. At the time of his death, Smash Mouth's band manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone, "Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation ... Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out." Although Harwell walked away from Smash Mouth in 2021, music lovers will always remember him as the face — and voice — of the iconic band.