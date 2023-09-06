The Stunning Transformation Of Patricia Clarkson

Bound to be a familiar face for most, Patricia Clarkson has been gracing our screens since the mid-'80s. The ever-glamorous and classy Southern belle is a fixture of the film and TV industry, playing a wide range of characters over the years. From Ness' wife in "The Untouchables" to the conniving Tammy 1 in "Parks and Recreation" and the dark and twisted Adora Crellin in the HBO adaptation of Gillian Flynn's "Sharp Objects," her range knows no bounds.

While being a woman over a certain age in Hollywood comes with a host of challenges, Clarkson embraces being an industry veteran. "[T]here is comfort in hitting a certain place in this business finally where I don't think we're taken for granted. People know we're here," she said in a 2014 chat with Stanley Tucci for Interview magazine. "And if you do enough work that enough people have seen, and liked you in, you put the odds in your favor."

Clarkson's on-screen performances command attention, her red carpet moments are enviable, and she's truly become a world class icon, all on her own. Let's dive headfirst into the stunning transformation of Patricia Clarkson, and how over the course of her life she has gone from a young New Orleanian girl to the award-winning, prestigious movie star we know today.