Get To Know Miley Cyrus' 5 Unique Siblings

Miley Cyrus rose to fame back in 2006 when she starred in the lead role on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana." Her father is well-known country star Billy Ray Cyrus, and her mom, Tish Cyrus, has worked in the entertainment business as well, dabbling in acting and producing before becoming a manager for her famous kids. Miley is the oldest of three kids born to Billy Ray and Tish. Her brother, Braison Chance Cyrus, was born in 1994, and her sister, Noah Lindsey Cyrus, was born in 2000.

Both Billy Ray and Tish had children from previous relationships and ended up with a beautifully blended family — for the most part. Tish was previously married to Baxter Neal Helson, and they had two kids together, Brandi and Trace. According to People magazine, Billy Ray adopted both of Tish's kids. "They consider him their dad," she told the outlet years ago. Billy Ray has a son named Christopher from his previous relationship with a woman named Kristin Luckey, and he was born around the same time that Miley was. In 1992, Cyrus had gotten two women pregnant. "Oh, my gosh, it was a mess because the truth was I just really knew I loved Tish," he told GQ. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer would go on to marry Tish, but their love didn't last.

Although Billy Ray and Tish officially ended their marriage in 2022, their kids remain as close as ever. Let's get to know each one of Miley's siblings.