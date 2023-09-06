Get To Know Miley Cyrus' 5 Unique Siblings
Miley Cyrus rose to fame back in 2006 when she starred in the lead role on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana." Her father is well-known country star Billy Ray Cyrus, and her mom, Tish Cyrus, has worked in the entertainment business as well, dabbling in acting and producing before becoming a manager for her famous kids. Miley is the oldest of three kids born to Billy Ray and Tish. Her brother, Braison Chance Cyrus, was born in 1994, and her sister, Noah Lindsey Cyrus, was born in 2000.
Both Billy Ray and Tish had children from previous relationships and ended up with a beautifully blended family — for the most part. Tish was previously married to Baxter Neal Helson, and they had two kids together, Brandi and Trace. According to People magazine, Billy Ray adopted both of Tish's kids. "They consider him their dad," she told the outlet years ago. Billy Ray has a son named Christopher from his previous relationship with a woman named Kristin Luckey, and he was born around the same time that Miley was. In 1992, Cyrus had gotten two women pregnant. "Oh, my gosh, it was a mess because the truth was I just really knew I loved Tish," he told GQ. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer would go on to marry Tish, but their love didn't last.
Although Billy Ray and Tish officially ended their marriage in 2022, their kids remain as close as ever. Let's get to know each one of Miley's siblings.
Brandi Cyrus is a talented DJ
Miley Cyrus' oldest sister, Brandi Cyrus, was born in Tennessee on May 26, 1987, to parents Tish Cyrus and her then-husband, Baxter Neal Helson. She has five acting credits to her name, including a role in "Hannah Montana" alongside her younger sister. These days, Brandi co-hosts the "Your Favorite Thing" podcast alongside "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender Wells Adams and the "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast with her mom, Tish. When she's not podcasting, Brandi is touring the globe as a music DJ. "When I play these remixes in the club, there is a vibe for sure. It's fun to mix electronic music with the hip-hop stuff that I love because there is a way to do both. To me, that's the creative art of DJing... making it all work together," she told The House magazine in January 2023. And, when she's not doing that, she's riding horses as an equestrian athlete.
Brandi has amassed more than one million followers on Instagram, where she often shares information about upcoming tour dates as well as personal updates. On August 25, 2023, she shared a photo from her mom's wedding to actor Dominic Purcell, in which she was a bridesmaid. "Cheers to @tishcyrus @dominicpurcell and the most magical day celebrating their love," she captioned the snap.
Trace Cyrus was the lead singer of Metro Station
Trace Cyrus was born to Tish Cyrus and Baxter Neal Helson on February 24, 1989. Trace is known for his career in the music industry and began his career writing songs, according to Us Weekly. In 2006, he became the lead singer of the band Metro Station until he parted ways with the group in 2010. Nowadays, Trace makes his own music and has a YouTube channel with more than 16,000 subscribers.
Trace's personal life has been in the news quite a bit over the years as well. He was engaged to Brenda Song and Taylor Lauren Sanders, but neither relationship worked out. Trace is very active on social media and often posts various life updates. He has also been open about battling addiction and his struggles with anxiety. "I work so hard on improving myself & at times feel like I'm getting nowhere," he captioned an Instagram photo in 2020. The picture was a side-by-side showcasing the changes in Trace's physicality over eight years. The first picture was taken in 2012. "At that time in my life my addictions had completely taken control, I was barely eating, & my anxiety was so bad It was a struggle just to leave my house... Since then I've gained 50 pounds & feel like a completely different person. I promise you no matter how bad things are you can always change them," he wrote.
Christopher Cyrus lives a life out of the public eye
Not much is known about Billy Ray Cyrus' oldest son, Christopher Cody Cyrus, born in April 1992. In an interview with The Mirror in 2009, Christopher said that he didn't have a super close relationship with his dad, but he's never spoken poorly of any of his half or step-siblings. "Her voice is fantastic, and I'm very proud of my sister," he said of Miley Cyrus, recalling one of her concerts that he attended two years prior. Christopher has lived a life completely out of the spotlight and hasn't been photographed on any red carpets with his super-famous dad.
Flash forward more than a decade, and Christopher calls Austin, Texas, home. According to a Facebook account that appears to belong to him, Christopher studied at The University of Texas School of Law. After graduation, he worked a couple of jobs while going through graduate school, per LinkedIn. He worked as a Litigation Associate for almost two years before opening his own practice. "My practice centers on civil litigation in state and federal courts. Following law school, I served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Marina Garcia Marmolejo of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas," reads his LinkedIn bio.
Braison Cyrus is a musician & a dad
Braison Cyrus was born on May 9, 1994. As he got older, he was also bit by the music bug and started a career in the music industry. In 2021, he released his first full studio album, "Javelina," featuring 10 tracks. Braison's life has shifted quite a bit over the past two years, however. After marrying Stella McBride in 2019, Braison soon learned that he was going to be a dad. "Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child. This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already," he captioned an Instagram post about one month after the couple's one-year wedding anniversary. Six months later, Bear Chance Cyrus was born.
Braison is very much in his dad era, so to speak, and while music is still his passion, being a dad seems to be his primary focus. In June, however, he did announce that he was going to release a new song titled "As Long As You'll Star," which he wrote in 2022. "This will be my next release and I'm not sure when the one after this will be. I'm working on a lot of different things and they have all taken me to so many place and I'm extremely grateful. I'm very proud of this song and I really hope you dig it when it's finally out," he wrote.
Noah Cyrus is a recording artist
Miley Cyrus' youngest sibling, Noah Cyrus, is the second most well-known of the bunch. Born on January 8, 2022, Noah got into acting not long after she could walk. Noah has had two dozen roles throughout her career, and her most recent was a spot on "American Horror Stories" in 2021. As she has gotten older, she has shifted her focus to music and has released a few songs. Although she may not be as mainstream as her big sister, Noah did receive quite the honor in 2021 when she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. "It's so validating to know that people are listening to the music—they're listening to me. It means the absolute world to me that they appreciate the music. There are no words to explain my gratitude," she told Grammy.com after getting the news.
Noah released her debut album, "The Hardest Part," in September 2022. She then embarked on a multi-city tour with a handful of sold-out dates, according to a post on her Instagram account. There are a lot of exciting things going on in Noah's life that surpass her career. For example, she announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023. "I'm so excited to spend this life with you," she captioned a pic of the two. So far, there has been no word on when her wedding will be.