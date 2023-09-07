Pat Sajak's Most Controversial Wheel Of Fortune Moments

As game shows have become a television staple in the past few decades, so too have some of their hosts achieved legendary status. For example, "Jeopardy's" Alex Trebek, Steve Harvey of "Family Feud" fame, and Bob Barker from "The Price is Right" will all go down in TV history as some of the most noteworthy game show hosts of all time. Hosting alongside the fabulously dressed and stunningly transformed Vanna White, Pat Sajak is another long-time presenter who has cemented his place in the figurative hall of fame.

Hosting "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981, Sajak has appeared in thousands of episodes of the hangman-style competition series. While this amount of screentime has garnered him a fan-favorite reputation, it's also lent itself to many on-camera blunders. In this way, Sajak may be a veteran of game show television, but he isn't immune to controversy.

From dismissing a contestant's story to making inappropriate comments to his co-host, here are some of Pat Sajak's most controversial "Wheel of Fortune" moments.