The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams

Even though Taylor Swift's fifth studio album, "1989," only came out in 2014, it's already a pop classic. "1989" marked the first time the singer-songwriter strayed from her country roots to venture into the world of pop, but it seemed like Swift already had it all figured out. She honored her country singer days with her phenomenal diaristic songwriting but contributed to creating the timelessly catchy pop sound of "1989" as the creative director and an executive producer.

Unsurprisingly, the album garnered critical and commercial acclaim. With a record this iconic, it's difficult to pick a favorite song, but the ninth track, "Wildest Dreams," is a frontrunner for critics and fans alike. Naturally, everybody was overjoyed when Swift released her own version of the track in 2021, and the audio quickly went viral on TikTok. "Wildest Dreams" describes Swift's struggles trying to cherish a short-term, doomed romance as it slips through her hands.

In a Yahoo! Live, Swift explained that the track showcases how she doesn't have an idealistic perception of love, where two people who love each other do everything to make it work and ride off into the sunset together, anymore. Instead, Swift's past relationships have led her to anticipate the end of every relationship as it begins. She shared her anxious thoughts from the time: "'When this is over, I hope you think well of me.' So, this song is about having that immediate connection with someone, and these were my vivid thoughts right as I met him."