Nicole Richie's Daughter Harlow Has Grown Up To Look Just Like Her

As for her troubled past, Nicole Richie isn't letting it mess things up for her in the present. In the early 2000s, she and Paris Hilton were the "IT" party girls, which ultimately led to early drug usage and Nicole's substance abuse addiction. In an interview with Diane Sawyer, the star admitted that she was often bored with her life and engaged in risky behavior to create some excitement. But, in a heartfelt letter penned for her 35th birthday and shared on Lenny Letter, Nicole argued that she will no longer be shamed for her past decisions but will instead allow them to guide her forward in life.

"It is no secret that I have, at times, taken advantage of my time on this planet. And as much as I have to look at those moments and learn from them, as we all do, it's important for me to have gratitude for that time, too," Nicole wrote. While not everyone would be comfortable with their dirty laundry being exposed, she sees the bigger picture.

The mother of two finds it liberating that everything is out in the open and evidently Nicole has no intention of keeping anything she did a secret from her kids either. As the outspoken star told You magazine, "Everything [about my past] is out there and I have no choice but to be honest with them. And you know what? That is very freeing to me."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).