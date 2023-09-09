The Biggest Advice Prince Harry Has For Son Archie

Since Prince Harry has become a dad, he has been using his life experiences to help shape the people that his kids will become as they get older. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their son Archie in May 2019 and their daughter Lilibet in June 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their kids out of the spotlight after moving from the United Kingdom to Montecito, California.

Both Harry and Meghan seem to love being parents and don't hesitate when it comes to talking about the joys of parenting. For example, in his AppleTV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See," Harry revealed that Archie's first word was "grandma" (via People magazine).

More recently, in Harry's new Netflix documentary, "Heart of Invictus," he was filmed giving a speech during which he talks about his son and shares the biggest piece of advice he has for him. "What I remind him is, no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most," Harry says in his remarks, according to the Daily Mail. "And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today — you," he added. Harry's message resonated with the athletes of the Invictus Games and was very meaningful for a few reasons.