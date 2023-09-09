Why Tom Cruise Wasn't In Attendance For His Daughter Bella's Wedding

Tom Cruise has three children, even though his daughter with Katie Holmes, Suri, most often comes to mind. The "Top Gun" actor adopted a son, Connor, and a daughter, Isabella, with Nicole Kidman in the '90s. It's pretty common knowledge that Tom doesn't spend much time with Suri, but the same can't be said for his older daughter, who goes by Bella. That is except for during one of the most important occasions in a father-daughter relationship: Bella's wedding.

The designer married Max Parker, an IT consultant in Britain, in 2015. Like her dad, Bella embraced Scientology and grew up in the controversial church, but unlike her dad, she prefers to stay out of the spotlight. So when it came time to say their vows, the couple opted to keep things pretty private. Dubbed a "secret Scientology wedding" by the media, Bella and Max held the ceremony in London at the Dorchester Hotel.

Reportedly, a very small group was in attendance to witness the event, and not even her parents, Hollywood icons, made the cut. Talk about an exclusive guest list.