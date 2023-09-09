General Hospital Stars Who Made The Switch To Hallmark

Even though it seems contradictory, the soap opera-to-Hallmark pipeline is stronger than you might think. Many stars on various soaps have transitioned to the channel, such as "Days of Our Lives" actor Alison Sweeney and "The Young and the Restless" alum Hunter King. There are also many stars from "General Hospital" who have made the switch — and they couldn't be happier about the change.

Ryan Paevey and Vanessa Marcil are two actors who have left Port Charles to focus on a sunnier side of television. Paevey debuted as Nathan West on "General Hospital" in 2014 and gained quite a fanbase due to Nathan's relationship with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). He exited the soap on good terms in 2018, ready to pursue other projects. Vanessa Marcil premiered on the soap in 1992 as Brenda Barrett, and played her on and off until her exit in 2013. Here's what these two "General Hospital" actors have been up to since switching to Hallmark.