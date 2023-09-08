How The Stars Of HGTV's Good Bones Really Get Along Off Camera

Since 2014, mother-daughter team Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have been renovating old and historic houses in their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana. HGTV's "Good Bones" chronicles their endeavors, showing how the duo uses Starsiak Hawk's real-estate knowledge, Laine's legal experience, and their family's help to acquire and revitalize these broken-down properties.

While family is an ever-present element of "Good Bones," glimpses behind the scenes have led some fans to question whether their real-life relationships might be lacking the structural integrity boasted by their renovated houses. Since then, Starsiak Hawk has opened up about her tumultuous family dynamics, seemingly using the show's final season as a moment to reflect on the ongoing strife between her and her loved ones.

Specifically, the real estate expert took to her podcast "Mina AF with Mina Starsiak Hawk" to discuss the strained relationships with her mom and brother. Here's everything we know about how the stars of HGTV's "Good Bones" actually get along when the cameras aren't rolling.