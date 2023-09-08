Hugh Jackman Knew He'd Marry Deborra-Lee Furness, Even When She Tried To Dump Him

Despite life's many uncertainties, Hugh Jackman is 100% sure about one thing — he chose the right partner with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The renowned star of the "X-Men" franchise was confident that he would marry Furness as soon as he met her. Jackman and the producer first crossed paths through the TV series "Corelli" in 1995. While it has been decades since they got together, Jackman can still vividly remember how he felt upon meeting Furness.

The actor recalled, in a 2018 interview with Today: "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives." Since he was so sure about her, Jackman boldly confessed his feelings for Furness at a party hosted at his house. When the two were finally alone, the actor informed People, "I said, 'I got a crush on you. I'll get over it, I'm sorry,' She goes, 'Oh? Because I've got a crush on you too.' I never in a million years thought she reciprocated."

Although Jackman was already convinced he'd met the one for him, Furness initially harbored doubts. In fact, the "Greatest Showman" star admitted during a joint interview with her on the "Aussies in Hollywood With Jenny Cooney" podcast, "She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God." Furness apparently had different priorities at the time.