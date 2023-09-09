Blake Lively And Her Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Co-Stars Are Still Besties
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is one of the best chick flicks of the 2000s – staking its claim as the perfect sleepover movie for teen girls all over the world. Released in 2005, the nostalgic film follows best friends Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), and Bridget (Blake Lively). For those who don't remember, the girls find a magical pair of jeans that fits all of them — regardless of body size. While spending a summer apart from one another, they use the magic pants to remain as close as ever. Fans of the film were delighted to find out that Lively and the other actors have remained just as close in real life as they were on screen.
In 2019, Tamblyn shared a heartwarming message for International Women's Day dedicated to her castmates-turned-sisters. Posting a photo of the four actors, her Instagram caption read, "I'm giving a shout-out to the women I have been through hell and back with ... The women I have held and the women who have held me, both literally and metaphorically." The actor added, "Here's to all the sisterhoods out there, who have done the same for each other."
As Lively, Ferrera, Bledel, and Tamblyn reach different milestones in their lives — from babies to film debuts — they are supportive of each other every step of the way.
Blake Lively called her castmates 'fairy godmothers'
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" was also the breakout film for a young Blake Lively. Following the film, the actor's star rose with roles in projects like "Gossip Girl," "The Age of Adaline," and "The Shallows." In addition to her acting chops, Lively has been hailed as a MET Gala mainstay, thanks to her iconic looks that are always on theme.
Fans were ecstatic after Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, one of the hottest couples in showbusiness, welcomed their first child in 2014. While castmate Amber Tamblyn told news outlets that she, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bedel were baby James' godmothers, Lively set the record straight. "I never named them my godmothers. They're my dear friends," the "Café Society" actor said (via E! News). "I would say my baby has a lot of fairy godmothers." Despite this mix-up, the four co-stars are still as close as ever.
The besties have a tradition of celebrating together on New Year's Eve and are dedicated to showing up for each other's biggest moments. The crew made sure they were in attendance at the premiere of Tamblyn's directorial debut in 2017, "Paint It Black." Keeping in line with their roles as fairy godmothers, Ferrera, Bledel, Tamblyn, and Lively are also active in each others' family affairs. In 2018, Ferrera posted a sweet snap with the sisterhood, all of them resting a hand on her pregnant belly.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 has been in development for a decade
The highly requested "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" was released in 2008. In the years that have followed, fans have been insistent on a third film or series, following the sisterhood as mothers. There are already some inside jokes in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" that only adults understand. Why not bring the sisterhood back for a modern-day take?
While there is no official news of a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3," the co-stars have hinted at the film being in development over the years. In 2015, America Ferrera first revealed that a script was being written. In 2018, Alexis Bledel provided an update on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." According to the "Gilmore Girls" actor, she and her co-stars had actually pitched the third movie and were waiting for it to get picked up.
In 2022, Amber Tamblyn explained that while they had been working on the film for close to a decade, familial commitments made it hard to get past the development stage. "It's very complicated for a lot of reasons ... just the fact that between the four of us, we all have, like, 870 children, so you know, it's hard," Tamblyn told SiriusXM's "Pop Culture Spotlight". "Family makes it hard. Life makes it hard."