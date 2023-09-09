Blake Lively And Her Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Co-Stars Are Still Besties

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is one of the best chick flicks of the 2000s – staking its claim as the perfect sleepover movie for teen girls all over the world. Released in 2005, the nostalgic film follows best friends Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), and Bridget (Blake Lively). For those who don't remember, the girls find a magical pair of jeans that fits all of them — regardless of body size. While spending a summer apart from one another, they use the magic pants to remain as close as ever. Fans of the film were delighted to find out that Lively and the other actors have remained just as close in real life as they were on screen.

In 2019, Tamblyn shared a heartwarming message for International Women's Day dedicated to her castmates-turned-sisters. Posting a photo of the four actors, her Instagram caption read, "I'm giving a shout-out to the women I have been through hell and back with ... The women I have held and the women who have held me, both literally and metaphorically." The actor added, "Here's to all the sisterhoods out there, who have done the same for each other."

As Lively, Ferrera, Bledel, and Tamblyn reach different milestones in their lives — from babies to film debuts — they are supportive of each other every step of the way.