Michael Kors Lives A Lavish Life

Michael Kors, a born-and-raised New Yorker, will always call New York City his home. His boyhood love of fashion became serious when he attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, although he left after two semesters to start his career. Now, he lives with his husband, Lance LePere, in a gorgeous penthouse in Greenwich Village that boasts a private terrace, a personal gym, and countless art pieces with rich stories attached to them.

Surrounded by a picturesque view of the New York City skyline, to say Kors and LePere live comfortably would be an understatement. As you enter their fully customized penthouse, you are greeted by an impressive gallery filled with photos collected by Kors over the years. Throughout the home, guests will encounter unique sculptures, vases, and baskets that each come with their own fascinating origin story. Take a stroll to the powder room and you'll come face-to-face with one-of-a-kind decorations such as notes written by Jackie Kennedy detailing her wardrobe preferences, and polaroids taken by Andy Warhol outside of Studio 54.

One of the more unique rooms in this historically rich yet modern penthouse is the "guest" room which, in practice, is actually dedicated to the couple's two cats, Bunny and Viola. Kors describes his beloved Cornish Rex cats as "ladies," and acknowledges that "they have their own room" in an interview with Architecture Digest. What lucky cats!