Signs Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria And Husband Daniel Might Split

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling got married in 2010. In true fairytale fashion, the Prince was not a royal — instead, he was the future Queen's personal trainer. This wasn't the first time the Swedish couple would walk to their own tempo — even their wedding defied royal traditions. Now parents of two, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have enjoyed a comfortable tenure while awaiting the throne. But in 2022, rumors swirled concerning infidelity and oncoming divorce in their union — reportedly from credible sources.

Speculation about their potential split began all the way back in 2022. The royals shared a joint statement dispelling the rumors in February 2022, via an Instagram post. Since then, the speculation has not died down: Prince Daniel moved to address the matter again in August 2023. "Many friends from across Sweden and overseas have got in touch and things arrived at a certain point where we felt we could no longer accept it," he said in an interview on SVT (per The Independent). "I don't think there is any reasonable person who believes in this rumor." Even though the royals have addressed these accusations twice, there are still a few signs that have left the public questioning if their marriage could be in peril.