Meet Gigi Hadid's Rumored New Boyfriend, Cole Bennett

When news of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship broke, the Internet went wild because people couldn't believe DiCaprio broke his streak of dating women under 25 with the 27-year-old model. The couple had a seemingly complicated relationship as they switched between being labeled a situationship, a casual relationship, and exclusively dating. However, the "Titanic" star seemingly marked the end of their romance by making out with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Hadid seems to have moved on with Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett. They first sparked dating rumors after leaving an August 2023 house party together. A source close to the rumored couple told Us Weekly that the pair had a platonic relationship for a while before deciding to take things to the next level. "They've been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together," the insider explained, adding that Hadid finds Bennett to be a refreshing change from the type of men she's dated in the past.

That being said, this definitely isn't a serious relationship because Hadid enjoys being single and wants to prioritize her daughter and career. Still, the source claimed Hadid wouldn't mind a more serious relationship after being stuck in a situationship with DiCaprio for a year, so they're figuring things out as they go. This rumored relationship might come as a surprise considering all of the famous people Hadid has dated, but Bennett is a highly accomplished and sought-after music video director who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.