How Devon Became Neil's Son On The Young And The Restless

Life on "The Young and the Restless" has not been the same since Neil Winters had died. The character was played by actor Kristoff St. John, who died at the age of 52 from a heart condition, according to People. Unfortunately for "Y&R" viewers, the actor's death meant Neil had to be written off the show.

As fans of the hit CBS soap will recall, Neil left Genoa City to be with his daughter Lily Winters (Christhel Khalil). He wanted to be closer to her when she was serving time for the death of Devon Hamilton's fiancee, Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan), according to Soaps In Depth. When Neil returned home to Genoa City, it was Devon who found his father dead in his bed. He had died from a stroke.

While the Winters family tree might seem like a long and complicated one to keep up with, Devon became a part of it thanks to some fate and some good faith.