We're Emotional Over Kate Middleton's Earrings On Anniversary Of The Queen's Death

It's hard to believe it's already been a year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The beloved British monarch passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, leaving her nation in mourning. Among those missing the queen the most have to be Kate Middleton. They say a picture can paint a thousand words. We believe that pictures of Kate at an event honoring Queen Elizabeth speak volumes of how dearly she loves and misses her grandmother-in-law.

On Sept. 8, 2023, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, attended a commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth. The princess made sure to wear a meaningful accessory for the important occasion. She opted to wear a pair of pearl earrings with diamond studs from Queen Elizabeth's collection, according to People.

This wasn't the first time that Kate wore the famous pearl earrings to honor the late ruler. In the days following Queen Elizabeth's death, Kate was spotted wearing the same diamond-studded jewelry at multiple venues, including Sandringham (via Page Six).

In the past, Kate has paid her respects to the lineage of royal women that came before her by including a piece of their iconic fashion in her own outfits. Likewise, Kate has honored Princess Diana by mimicking some of her most memorable looks or by including an accessory from the late princess' personal collection in her own outfit.