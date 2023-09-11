How Jodie Sweetin Almost Drove John Stamos To Leave Full House

Hollywood is not just about glitz and glamour, it also entails overwhelming pressure and expectations inherent in the world of show business. Actors face not only the typical stresses of their work, such as fierce competition and long hours of acting, but also the added burden of getting along with their co-stars. John Stamos learned this while dealing with the younger cast members of "Full House."

The former "General Hospital" star has shared his struggles while filming the TV sitcom as he had to interact with child actors on the series. When asked about "Full House," he said on First We Feast's "Hot Ones," "Full House . . . I hated that show. Obviously, I ended up loving it but it was sort of pitched to me as 'Bosom Buddies,' with a couple of kids in the background." However, he never thought that casting children in the show would make him worry about being overshadowed by them.

In the sitcom, there were four kids included — Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jodie Sweetin. Stamos' relationship with Sweetin wasn't exactly ideal at first since he shared he wasn't fond of her. He recalled one of their table reads and he said, "Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines, and people are dying laughing . . . I was like, 'What's happening here?' . . . You couldn't even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her." His insecurities with the child star became too much that he almost quit.