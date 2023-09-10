Why The Cast Of It Ends With Us Looks So Familiar

Colleen Hoover's novel "It Ends With Us" is a certified phenomenon. According to Deadline, the book was the highest-selling novel of 2022, and the #colleenhoover hashtag on TikTok has racked up 4.5 billion views at the time of publication. Fans fell in love with Lily Bloom, the novel's headstrong main character, and swooned over the love triangle between Ryle, a neurosurgeon, and Atlas, a man from her past.

Director Justin Baldoni announced the project on Instagram back in 2019, writing, "So excited to be working with the brilliant @colleenhoover to try bring #ItEndsWithUs to the big screen!!!" He added, "I'm so passionate about this book and so honored she chose me to help bring it to the world." News about the film went dark for a few years — there was a global pandemic, after all — but things ramped back up in 2023. It feels like casting announcements, set photos, rumors, and speculation have captivated fans of "It Ends With Us" just as much as the book did.

So, who will be bringing "It Ends With Us" to life on screen? Fans have pored over every detail, and they may be wondering why some of the faces in those set photos seem so familiar. Many of the cast have a number of impressive credits to their name, so read on to learn where you likely recognize the cast of "It Ends With Us" from.