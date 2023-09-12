Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert's First Kiss Was Extremely Public

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got married on August 26 in Monterey, California, just over a year after getting engaged. The couple, who many know from ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," had been together for more than seven years before making things official. What some people may not know is that Hough and Erbert actually met through work. According to People, Hough and his sister, Julianne Hough, were going on tour and they hired Erbert as a dancer. The brother-sister duo would later help Erbert land a spot on DWTS as a troupe member; she made her debut on the show during Season 21. It wasn't until 2015, however, that Derek and Erbert started dating.

During an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" back in February, Derek opened up a bit about the early days of his romance with Erbert and shared a story about their very first kiss. Yes, it was super romantic — and quite steamy — but it was also totally public! Derek recalled performing with his now-wife when onlookers started egging them on. "We were on stage dancing. We're doing the rumba, the dance of love, and it was the last show and the dancers from the side were all like, 'Kiss! Kiss!' So, our first kiss was actually on stage," Derek told Kelly Clarkson. And while the two do agree on how their first kiss came about, they seem to have different recollections about who made the first move.