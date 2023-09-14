Who Is The Real-Life Family That Inspired Succession?

Each time an episode of "Succession" ended, you probably wondered if people as horrible as the main characters could possibly exist in the real world. It seems like there's no way, but then you remember all of the horrible things that billionaires have done over the years, and you're suddenly hit with the sad realization that the show isn't quite as far-fetched as one would hope. In an HBO interview, "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that he wrote the pilot based on his own experiences coupled with some real-life examples.

"We thought of famous media families like the Hearsts, to modern-day Redstone, John Malone, Robert Fitz of Comcast, Murdoch, and Robert and Rebekah Mercer, who founded Breitbart. Lots of real-life moguls," Armstrong shared. And while we can spot pieces of most of these personalities in the series, there's none quite as prominent as the Murdochs, an Australian billionaire family led by media magnate Rupert Murdoch. Logan Roy and Rupert boast similar portfolios by owning a series of primarily right-leaning news organizations, with Rupert's Fox News heavily resembling Logan's ATN.

As Rupert grew older, people speculated if he would name a successor out of his four elder children, but he has steadily dodged the question, matching "Succession's" central theme. To make matters eerily similar, an insider told Vanity Fair, "He pitted his kids against each other their entire lives. It's sad." They also reasoned that Rupert does this because he wants his children to experience a Darwinian survival of the fittest type struggle to excel.