The Reason For Meghan Markle's Late Arrival At The Invictus Games Is Now Clear

In her Invictus Games speech, Meghan Markle shared some insight into what she was doing ahead of the events. "Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created," she said (per Hello!). "So I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago. I'm thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you. It's amazing, and I'm here the mood so far is off to a good start is that right?" she continued.

Meghan hasn't missed a beat since joining Prince Harry. On September 13, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted seated together at the wheelchair basketball game. The two really got into the game, cheering on the competitors, and chatting with folks seated around them. The couple was also all smiles as they spent time with kids at the children's event. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the duchess is already making her mark. Aside from being super invested in what's going on, her outfit choices have also gotten some serious attention. In fact, J Crew's website crashed when people went on a hunt for Meghan's white and black blazer that she wore to the Invictus Games.

Meghan is expected to be in Germany through the end of the week and will likely attend the closing ceremonies on September 16.