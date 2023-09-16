Inside Brooke Shields' Relationship With Andre Agassi

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi's relationship began in 1993 after meeting at a tennis match. Despite their busy schedules and nonstop travel itineraries, they found time for love. Now, this was long before you could send a quick text or fire up a FaceTime call, but they still figured out a way to keep a long-distance correspondence going that didn't involve waiting around by the mail box: They turned to fax machines. This allowed them to get to know each other better and connect.

Meeting Agassi was also good for Brooke because it put space between herself and her mother, Teri Shields. The mom and daughter had a complicated relationship, and the actor's new coupling allowed her to take a step back and reevaluate. She would make significant changes to her life, including moving out of the office she kept with her mom, with Agassi's help. While these changes worked out for the model, they created friction between the mother and daughter.

Looking back at this time in her life, Brooke recognizes the value in those decisions — even though the romance didn't stick. "The whole relationship with him was so necessary," she wrote in her memoir, "There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me" (via People). "He gave me my first taste of freedom from my mom. He swept me away."