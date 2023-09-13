Meghan Markle's New Nickname At The Invictus Games Has A Royal Meaning

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has joined Prince Harry in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games. "I'm really, really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I'm grateful for all of you that are here," Meghan said during a speech at a hotel party on September 12, 2023, according to the Mirror. The Duchess of Sussex arrived on location a few days after her husband, and the two have been attending various competitions and watching events from the stands. They have met with athletes and their families, posed for photos, and even signed autographs, People magazine has reported.

On September 13, 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on-hand for the wheelchair basketball match and met with some of the competitors off the court. According to Hello! magazine, Meghan and Harry chatted with Team Nigeria and were presented with a plaque from the country's Chief of Defense. The couple posed for photos with the team, standing behind the Nigerian flag and cheering along with them. At one point, Meghan learned that she'd been honored with a new nickname: Amira Ngozi Lolo. And the name has a really special meaning that includes a nod to her "royal" title.