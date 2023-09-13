The Reason The Royal Family Lost Access To Their Hunting Grounds

Like any other family, the British royals have favorite hobbies and family traditions. One favorite pastime is hunting, which is an activity that plenty of people share in common with royalty. However, what plenty of people don't have is a series of estates across the UK from which to go hunting — definitely a House of Windsor perk. When in Scotland, the royal family spends time at Balmoral, and while there, they have used a neighboring estate to go hunting and fishing. But that spot is now off-limits.

It was in 1852 that Prince Albert purchased Balmoral, and Abergeldie Estate is the property directly to the east. Along with buying Balmoral, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert coordinated a lease with Albergedie Estate to allow the royals to use it for recreation, per Daily Mail. They got to use it for pretty much nothing; it wasn't until 1999 that Queen Elizabeth had to start paying real money to be able to use the land for hunting. The Abergeldie Estate was particularly convenient for the royal family since it includes land between Balmoral Castle and Birkhall, where King Charles III has frequently stayed during his Scottish summer visits. But with a new owner of the estate, the royal's recreation privileges have been revoked.