Royal Family Secrets We've Learned From Their Former Chef

Since the royal family functions on the mantra "Never complain, never explain," it makes sense that they're shrouded in secrecy. After all, if you make it your personal mission to avoid overt displays of frustration, whining, or venting, it's inevitable that there's going to be a bit of mystery there. Because of the royal family's opacity, there seems to be an even greater appetite for the revelation of their secrets. Prince Harry certainly capitalized on this with the publication of his memoir "Spare," where he cashed in big time for telling his family's secrets. Harry is by no means the first royal who spilled the tea on the royals; in fact, there have been several memoirs that dished out the royals' juiciest secrets. Hey, people pay a lot of money to get the inside story.

There's another figure who was once within the walls of the royal castles who's now also sharing secrets about the royal family. Former royal chef Darren McGrady has seen it all, and while his role in the castles was a culinary one, food is never just food. He knew the ins and outs of the relationships between members of the royal family, from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Prince William and Prince Harry. The royal family certainly has its complexities and quirks; McGrady can testify to this. After all, the proof is in the pudding.