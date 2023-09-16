Where Does Mandy Moore Stand With Ex-Boyfriend Andy Roddick Today?

In 2002, "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore met tennis star Andy Roddick while filming the romantic comedy "How to Deal." No, the two didn't star in the film together, but Moore had her eye on the cute athlete. In an interview with CBS's "The Early Show," Moore shared that her mom actually facilitated their meet-up. "About the last three weeks of the film, I meet this guy who completely just steals my heart. I'm so happy and crushing on him. I have Mom to thank for that. Luckily, Andy obliged, accepted the invitation, and came and met me on the set. I watched his tennis match the next day, and the rest is history, I guess," she said. From there, Moore was spotted at plenty of Roddick's tennis matches, and the two really seemed to have some staying power. However, after about a year and a half, the two split, according to Us Weekly.

Many moons have passed since Moore and Roddick's relationship took place, and both of them have moved on, gotten married — her to Taylor Goldsmith and him to Brooklyn Decker — and started families, but we can't help but wonder where they stand today. As it turns out, the two are no longer in touch, but Moore seems to have fond memories of her relationship with Roddick. And a comment she left on Decker's Instagram proves it.