Amal Clooney Has Made Her Feelings About Donald Trump Extremely Clear

Amal Clooney is so much more than George Clooney's wife. She's a renowned international human rights lawyer who has represented human rights victims in courts across the world. She and her husband co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which works to combat injustice around the world, including providing legal support to those in the media who have been jailed for telling the truth.

And if there's one group of people that former president Donald Trump doesn't seem to like that much, it's the media — he's referred to them as "the enemy of the people." Amal is not having it with that kind of language, or with Trump in general. She's made it clear on multiple occasions that she feels the things Trump says can be deeply problematic and even dangerous. The best part is, she doesn't even deign to use his name when she calls him out.

When Trump was running for president in April 2016, Amal was asked about the election. While referring to him simply as "the leading candidate on the Republican side," she noted her confusion as to his popularity given how he's spoken about women and what he said about shutting down the borders to immigrants, per the Irish Mirror. And Trump's language and behavior after winning the election seems to have only solidified Amal's negative opinion of him.