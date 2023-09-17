Brandy's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

The following article mentions mental health struggles.

Brandy's daughter, Sy'Rai Smith, is ready to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. As the daughter of a famous musician and actor, Sy'Rai has grown up with many privileges, but there have been challenges, too. "It can be difficult for people to differentiate us because I've always been known as Brandy's daughter, so to create a persona for myself and not be tied to her may be a bit difficult," Sy'Rai told BET.com in 2023. (And yes, like her mom, she also goes by her first name professionally.)

As difficult as it may be, Sy'Rai has successfully emerged from her mom's shadow. While Brandy is, of course, ecstatic to see her daughter shine on her own, she never wanted to rush this chapter. "I'm also able to protect my daughter. I'm able to give her advice and let her know that she has a lot of time. She can grow up a lot without having to be in front of the public eye," Brandy told Rolling Stone in a 2020 interview. She shared a similar sentiment in a 2020 chat with Zane Lowe. "My daughter wants to follow in my footsteps in terms of music and getting out there, and I'm really afraid for her to do that," she said. "I'm very overprotective because fame can kill you. It really can if you're not careful."

Now that she is all grown up, Sy'Rai Smith is ready to take the spotlight and sit on top of the world.