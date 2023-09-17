The Stunning Transformation Of Reneé Rapp

In case you missed it, the latest it-girl in town is Reneé Rapp, singer, songwriter, and actress. The triple threat only burst onto the scene in 2019, but her career has already skyrocketed to levels of success most people take years to achieve.

If you're not binge-watching the show "Sex Lives of College Girls," where she plays queer character Leighton Murray, you're probably belting out one of the ballads from her album "Snow Angel." If you haven't been following her career since her Broadway debut in "Mean Girls: The Musical," you've definitely stumbled across her TikTok account, where her dry wit and cool-girl attitude have captivated millions of followers. Either way, Rapp has already proven she can do it all, and she's just getting started.

So how did Reneé Rapp go from theatre kid to megastar? We're tracing her steps from back when she was a little girl in North Carolina dreaming about becoming the next Beyoncé to 2023 when she's taking over our screens, playlists, stages, and hearts.