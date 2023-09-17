General Hospital And The Young And The Restless Star Billy Miller Dead At 43

Three-time Daytime Emmy-winning actor Billy Miller, who was best known for his roles in "All My Children," "The Young and the Restless," and "General Hospital," has died at the age of 43. The daytime television star reportedly passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, only a few days before his 44th birthday. Michael Fairman TV was the first to report about his passing; the cause of his death is unknown as of press time.

Miller came from humble beginnings but told Soap Opera Digest in 2008 that his family back in Texas were proud of the work that he had done on the small screen. However, it did take them some time to get used to it. "My parents didn't go to college and it was hard enough for them to swallow that I'd gone from trying to get a real degree to film. My dad had a mini-heart attack but came around — and now he's a big Texas guy who watched daytime TV!" he told the publication.

In addition to his work in the soap opera industry, Miller also had roles in "American Sniper," "Ray Donovan," "Suits," "NCIS" and more, according to his IMDb page. Miller also played Billy on "The Young and the Restless." But it was his dual role as Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on "General Hospital" that garnered the most attention.