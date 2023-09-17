Why These Suits Characters Really Left The Show

The legal drama "Suits," starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle, was popular while it was running, airing for a total of nine seasons. It's surged in popularity again thanks to a few streaming services adding it to their platform, and now it's all anyone seems to be watching.

If you're unfamiliar with the show but still want to join the conversation, "Suits" revolves around Mike Ross (Adams), a brilliant young man who, despite having no legal degree and having not passed the bar exam, convinces Harvey Specter (Macht) to give him a job as an attorney at a highly regarded law firm in New York City.

Drama, of course, results from Harvey's decision to hire a man as a lawyer who's not an actual attorney, and anyone who's watched it will tell you it's impossible to watch just one episode. But if you don't have time to stream the entire show and want to know why some of the main characters left, here's why.