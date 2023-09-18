What We Know About Demi Moore's Friendship With Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has a long list of celebrity friends. The energetic ex-wife of Prince Andrew has a personality that seems to draw others to her, so much so that she even remains on good terms with her ex-husband. Since she's intricately connected to the royal family, all eyes are on the company she keeps. The royal redhead's hot-and-cold relationship with sister-in-law Princess Diana was the talk of the tabloids before the princess' tragic death. She has also been linked to David and Victoria Beckham, who she is known to be great friends with. Per Express, the duchess even held a lovely birthday party for the superstar couple's daughter at Buckingham Palace.

And you may not have heard about it, but Demi Moore is another famous friend of Fergie's. Moore is one of the actresses that defined 1980s and 1990s, and she is well-known for her roles in blockbuster films like "Ghost" and "A Few Good Men" (via IMDb). Although they don't flaunt their friendship often, it's clear that the legendary actress and spirited duchess are very close pals.