The Stunning Transformation Of Lainey Wilson

Just a few years after becoming a big name in country music, Lainey Wilson decided to make her acting debut on the hit series "Yellowstone." Wilson joined the cast in the fifth season of the show in 2022, playing Abby. The role was written with Wilson in mind after her music was featured on the show. She told The New York Post that she met the series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and the pair "bonded over horses" before she was offered the part.

Acting was never Wilson's dream, as she's always been focused on country music. As a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Wilson described acting as outside her comfort zone and "a little scary." But she pushed herself to take the part anyway. "When this opportunity came up, I was like, 'This is gonna be an opportunity for me to share my music with the world, you dang right I'm gonna take it.'"

But Wilson almost quit the show before her big acting debut. When her father ended up in the ICU during filming, she wanted to stay by his side. It took advice from her father to stick with the series. "[H]e woke up just in time before I really made up my mind, and he said, 'I don't care if it was my funeral, if you got a job that needs to be done you'd better go do it and not come back until it's done,'" Wilson said on the "Dutton Rules" podcast.