Donald Trump Hints Son Barron Is Growing Even Taller In Rare Update

Former president Donald Trump has provided a rare update on his youngest son, Barron Trump. During an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the 2024 hopeful revealed that his son is doing well — and growing even taller — since his time in the White House. "Barron's a very good athlete. He's very tall — about 6'8". And, and he's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student, very good student," Donald said.

Barron, who is now a whole five inches taller than his famous dad, is enrolled in Oxbridge Academy, which is not too far from where his family owns property in Florida. He is expected to graduate at the end of the school year, according to People.

Since leaving the White House and moving to the Sunshine State, both Donald and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, have done their best to allow their son to live a quiet, private life. Barron is rarely seen out in public and is afforded the opportunity to be a regular kid, despite having his own security detail. Melania "is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him," a source told People magazine back in March. "She has always put him first. She is a good mother," the source added.

Donald also provided an update on his wife amid a whirlwind year, and what he said seems to speak more to her determination to protect her only son.