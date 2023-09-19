Who Did Comedy Legend Carol Burnett Play On Classic Soap All My Children?

Carol Burnett's career stretches all the way back to 1956, when TV was just hitting its stride. Since that time, the actor's enjoyed a lengthy career in TV and film. She hosted and acted in comedic sketches on "The Carol Burnett Show" during the 1960s and 1970s. Then, in 1982, Burnett delighted audiences with her on-screen performance as Miss Hannigan in "Annie."

A year later, Burnett branched out into daytime TV with a recurring role on "All My Children." Agnes Nixon, the show's creator, writer, and producer, contacted Burnett and offered to write a character specifically for her. The comedy icon jumped at the chance. "I flew back to New York and they had a whole story line for me. I was on it for two weeks," Burnett recalled to Vulture. The actor's bespoke role was Verla Grubbs, a character who visits the fictional town of Pine Valley after discovering the identity of her father. Verla's estranged dad is former con man Langley Wallingford (Louis Edmonds), a longstanding character who was on the show from 1979 – 1995.

Burnett's first Verla episode also featured an uncredited cameo appearance of acting legend Elizabeth Taylor as a cleaning woman who's a bit of a loose cannon, or, as Verla describes her in the episode, "I think that woman's pilot light is out." Burnett was apparently unaware Taylor was going to be on the show, so her astonishment during the scene is genuine.