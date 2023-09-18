Y&R Star Elizabeth Hendrickson's Last Text From Billy Miller Shows His Sweet Side

Soap opera veteran Billy Miller passed away tragically just shy of his 44th birthday, leaving his loved ones (and longtime viewers) in a sea of devastation. Miller was best known for his roles on popular daytime dramas "The Young and the Restless," and "General Hospital." He played the role of Billy Abbott for several years, earning five Daytime Emmy nominations and winning three times. After exiting "Y&R," Miller found additional success in Port Charles as Jake Doe/Jason Morgan/Drew Cain in a years-long storyline.

However, throughout his time on "Y&R," Miller was involved with several leading ladies on screen, including Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell). Billy had children with both Victoria and Chloe, but his daughter with Chloe, Delia Abbott, was killed in a horrific hit-and-run. Delia's heartbreaking death was a turning point for the Billy character, putting Miller and Hendrickson in a series of emotionally heightened scenes. Amid the Delia storyline, Miller exited the soap, but it appears he and Hendrickson remained in contact through the years.

Hendrickson was one of the grieving costars to take to social media to share memories of her time with the recently deceased Miller. In a now-expired Instagram story, she posted multiple screenshots featuring her last conversations with her friend. In his final message to Hendrickson, Miller wrote, "I very much appreciate the help. And, more importantly, you make a great mom. You are where you should be and it makes me happy to see. For what that's worth."