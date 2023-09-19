Tragic Details About Top Gun Star Kelly McGillis' Life

The following article contains references to sexual assault and suicidal ideation.

Kelly McGillis may be a name we rarely hear these days, but her legacy is indisputable. The "Top Gun" actor remains one of the most enduring embodiments of '80s chic; the image of her as windswept Charlie is as iconic as that of Maverick and Goose high-fiving over their need for speed. But as with so many once-loved Hollywood stars, McGillis has all but disappeared from the mainstream.

Though it's been a hot minute since she's graced our screens, the actor seems to feel just fine about taking a break from an industry that caused her immense trauma. If just one word could describe McGillis, it would be "survivor." Despite the myriad challenges she's faced over the past four decades, she is rising above notions that she ought to present herself as an idealized and aspirational film star. "I honesty don't care what people think of me," she told HuffPost. "I used to live my life exceedingly worried what people thought of me. Today, it's not important, and I'm good with that. You know, I think anybody's life is full of up and down and challenges. They are all opportunities to grow and chance[s] to grow."

Subsequently, McGillis has opted for a quieter life these days. But most of all, she's intent on using her fame and past personal turmoil to help those who have also survived horrific misfortune. Here are the tragic details of "Top Gun" star Kelly McGillis' life.