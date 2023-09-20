William & Kate's Kids Are Paving Their Own Way With Their Schooling

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have decided to go against tradition when it comes to sending their three children to school. While William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, attended Wetherby School and Ludgrove School, both of which are all-boys preparatory schools, their kids aren't following the same path. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are enrolled at Lambrook — a co-educational school located in Berkshire. "The Prince and Princess of Wales though have done everything they can to insulate their children from the pressures of their future so they can enjoy a normal childhood," a source told ET regarding the couple's decision to send their kids to Lambrook. And while Lambrook does have a boarding option, all three of the Cambridge children attend the day school program.

"The school has the Christian faith at the centre of its foundation," reads an excerpt from Lambrook's official website. "Lambrook School endeavours to lay the foundations for the pupils' future success and prepare them for the senior school and life beyond," the excerpt continues.

Aside from academics, Lambrook offers a wide range of extracurricular activities as well, which is something that's likely important to both Prince William and Kate Middleton, and is likely one of the reasons they chose the school for their children to begin with.