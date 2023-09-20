William & Kate's Kids Are Paving Their Own Way With Their Schooling
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have decided to go against tradition when it comes to sending their three children to school. While William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, attended Wetherby School and Ludgrove School, both of which are all-boys preparatory schools, their kids aren't following the same path. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are enrolled at Lambrook — a co-educational school located in Berkshire. "The Prince and Princess of Wales though have done everything they can to insulate their children from the pressures of their future so they can enjoy a normal childhood," a source told ET regarding the couple's decision to send their kids to Lambrook. And while Lambrook does have a boarding option, all three of the Cambridge children attend the day school program.
"The school has the Christian faith at the centre of its foundation," reads an excerpt from Lambrook's official website. "Lambrook School endeavours to lay the foundations for the pupils' future success and prepare them for the senior school and life beyond," the excerpt continues.
Aside from academics, Lambrook offers a wide range of extracurricular activities as well, which is something that's likely important to both Prince William and Kate Middleton, and is likely one of the reasons they chose the school for their children to begin with.
Prince William & Kate Middleton are big fans of outdoor exploration & learning
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been raising their children to be autonomous and are fostering an environment where they can grow and learn just as any other non-royal child would. "As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on ... working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry," author Robert Lacey wrote in a piece for People magazine. By enrolling Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in a school like Lambrook, the royal family is allowing the children to pave their own way to the future — even if parts of that future have already been decided for them.
Lambrook is a very good prep school, but it also offers much more than a basic education. For example, People magazine reports that the school has a great music program and also a focus on sports, something that is near and dear to both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Both are big proponents of hands-on activities for children and they've always been fond of getting their kids outside for exploration — and fun, of course. In fact, William and Kate stopped by the Madley Primary School for a royal engagement where they joined some students for an outdoor class in September 2023, per People.
Prince William & Kate Middleton's kids are afforded privacy
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have moved from Kensington Palace in London to a residence in Windsor, which sources say better suits their lifestyle. "They are such an outdoorsy family," a source told People magazine in August 2022. "The countryside is definitely their happy place," the source added.
In the time since, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been getting an excellent education and, thanks to an understanding between the royal family and the press, they are able to do so without the paparazzi waiting outside the school to snap photos. A source tells ET that photogs are banned from snapping pics of the royal offspring, which further allows them to have normal school days, just like the other kids in their respective classes.
As the children get older, things will undoubtedly begin to change for them, especially for George, who will one day be king. But, for now, Prince William and Kate Middleton are letting their kids be kids.