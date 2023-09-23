Sad Losses Tamera Mowry Has Suffered

From the time she was a child, Tamera Mowry-Housley has been entertaining TV audiences with her onscreen antics and acting skills. The child star burst into the acting world with her twin sister Tia Mowry on the hit show "Sister, Sister." Years later, Tamera Mowry is now married to Adam Housley and is a mom of two (via Oprah Daily). Even with a family, she still makes time for her career. The former Disney Channel star has appeared on the hit reality talent show "The Masked Singer" to show off her singing chops. She's also a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel.

Although she's constantly appearing on new shows, one thing that hasn't changed about Mowry-Housley is her cheerful personality and friendly attitude. Because of her usual pep, no one would guess that the "Sister, Sister" star has suffered several tragic losses in her life.

Upon her emotional return to the talk show "The Real," Mowry-Housley acknowledged the losses she's endured. "Our family's been through a lot," she told her co-hosts through tears. "But the interesting thing about grief is that you've got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time." Here's everything we know about the sad losses Mowry-Housley has suffered.