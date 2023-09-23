Sad Losses Tamera Mowry Has Suffered
From the time she was a child, Tamera Mowry-Housley has been entertaining TV audiences with her onscreen antics and acting skills. The child star burst into the acting world with her twin sister Tia Mowry on the hit show "Sister, Sister." Years later, Tamera Mowry is now married to Adam Housley and is a mom of two (via Oprah Daily). Even with a family, she still makes time for her career. The former Disney Channel star has appeared on the hit reality talent show "The Masked Singer" to show off her singing chops. She's also a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel.
Although she's constantly appearing on new shows, one thing that hasn't changed about Mowry-Housley is her cheerful personality and friendly attitude. Because of her usual pep, no one would guess that the "Sister, Sister" star has suffered several tragic losses in her life.
Upon her emotional return to the talk show "The Real," Mowry-Housley acknowledged the losses she's endured. "Our family's been through a lot," she told her co-hosts through tears. "But the interesting thing about grief is that you've got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time." Here's everything we know about the sad losses Mowry-Housley has suffered.
Her niece died in a mass shooting
In November 2018, the United States was rocked by a deadly mass shooting. Per ABC News, 12 people were shot and killed by a violent shooter at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Among the victims who lost their lives that day was 18-year-old Alaina Housley, the niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley.
In her memoir, "You Should Sit Down for This," Mowry-Housley detailed what would become the worst night of her life. On the night of the shooting, she was fast asleep when she and her husband Adam were jolted awake by a phone call. It was her brother-in-law, Alaina's father. "Alaina went out dancing with friends, and there was a shooting — it's all I know right now," he told them (via People).
Mowry-Housley was beside herself with worry. While her husband drove to Thousand Oaks to see if he could find their niece, she stayed behind and called the emergency hotline over and over. Later, she would receive the news everyone in the family had been dreading. Alaina's father confirmed it: Her niece was one of the victims who died on that horrible night.
The news of Alaina's death devastated Mowry-Housley, who thought of her niece as her "favorite Housley." "I learned that day how much love can hurt," the actress stated in her book.
She lost her grandmother to cancer
A few months after suffering the loss of her niece, Tamera Mowry-Housley and her family faced another devastating tragedy. In January 2019, her grandmother passed away.
Mowry-Housley announced the death of her family's matriarch, whom she lovingly called Grandma Clo, on Instagram. "You are with the Lord now. You fought a long, long fight," Mowry-Housley wrote. "Your wish was to be around your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ariah, Aden, Adam, and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again." Next to the caption was a wedding day photo of Mowry where she can be seen smiling beside her grandmother.
A day before posting the tribute, Mowry shared another heartbreaking photo on Instagram. It suggested cancer was the cause of her grandmother's death. "Grandma Clo ... You are the strongest person I know. You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you," Mowry wrote alongside the photo of her holding tightly to her grandmother's hand, adding that her grandmother was an inspiring woman. "You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love. Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much. #cancersucks."