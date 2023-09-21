Hayden Panettiere Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Glowing New Pic
If there's one person who's actually followed through on the "new year, new me" mantra, it has to be actress, model, and child star who's all grown up, Hayden Panettiere.
Panettiere was the golden girl of teen movies and TV shows in the mid-2000s and 2010s. She first got her start on soaps as a kid, but her star really rose when she booked main roles on shows like "Heroes" and "Nashville" (via IMDb). Much to fans' dismay, Hayden Panettiere took a break from acting in 2018. Five years later, she made a triumphant return to the big screen by reprising her role as Kirby Reed in "Scream VI" (per USA Today).
But her career isn't the only thing that's getting new life in 2023. Earlier this month, Panettiere took us all by surprise when she showcased her newly pink hair on Instagram. As her dyed hair grew out, rather than allow her natural hair color to reappear, Panettiere took a more creative approach. She looked to a summer favorite fruit for inspiration for her next hair color. The result is a nearly unrecognizable Panettiere.
Panettiere is the picture of relaxation in new summer-inspired pic
Hayden Panettiere went on Instagram to show off her brand-new hue. "Love my new watermelon 🍉 vibes up top!" she captioned her brightly colored pic. Her roots are tinted a light shade of green, which pairs astonishingly well with the actress' green eyes, and the rest of her strands look like they were dipped in pink candy. The tousled, shoulder-length cut and barely-there bangs perfectly accentuate the summery color. The person responsible for Paniettere's multicolor look is hair stylist Eric Orellana. Orellana shared Panettiere's dye job on his own Instagram account and tagged the picture with #unicornhair.
The bright color is a whole new look for the former child star. Panettiere has kept her hair buttery blonde for the majority of her career, but most of her fans have no qualms about her current shade. Her Instagram followers gushed over the new look in the post's comments. "Oh I love the fun hair sooooo much and it's perfect rolling into Breast Cancer awareness month," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Watermelon def suits you!"
Best of all, Panettiere looks amazingly healthy in her recent pic. Her skin is absolutely glowing, and we can't get over just how happy she looks.