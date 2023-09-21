Hayden Panettiere Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Glowing New Pic

If there's one person who's actually followed through on the "new year, new me" mantra, it has to be actress, model, and child star who's all grown up, Hayden Panettiere.

Panettiere was the golden girl of teen movies and TV shows in the mid-2000s and 2010s. She first got her start on soaps as a kid, but her star really rose when she booked main roles on shows like "Heroes" and "Nashville" (via IMDb). Much to fans' dismay, Hayden Panettiere took a break from acting in 2018. Five years later, she made a triumphant return to the big screen by reprising her role as Kirby Reed in "Scream VI" (per USA Today).

But her career isn't the only thing that's getting new life in 2023. Earlier this month, Panettiere took us all by surprise when she showcased her newly pink hair on Instagram. As her dyed hair grew out, rather than allow her natural hair color to reappear, Panettiere took a more creative approach. She looked to a summer favorite fruit for inspiration for her next hair color. The result is a nearly unrecognizable Panettiere.