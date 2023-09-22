Times Brooke Shields' Daughters Wore Her Old Looks (And Totally Rocked Them)

While Brooke Shields is most known as an actor, model, and fashion icon, she's also a doting mother to two daughters. If you're unfamiliar, her oldest daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, was born in 2003, while her second daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy, was born in 2006. Shields shares both children with her husband, the movie producer and screenwriter Chris Henchy, who she's been married to since 2001.

The celeb's professional and personal worlds have collided several times over the years, with her daughters shopping through her vintage clothing to don some of her most memorable looks. "It's funny — my older one will borrow her dad's sweater. That's it," Shields says about her daughters. "Sometimes my shoes, because we have the same shoe size, but she doesn't do any borrowing really. The other one's got Velcro hands" (via People).

Though the NYC native stuns in anything she wears, Grier and Rowan have equally rocked Shields' vintage looks in their own unique ways. From her 1998 Golden Globes gown to her Dolce and Gabbana "Suddenly Susan" suit, here are all our favorite times Brooke Shields' daughters rocked her old looks.