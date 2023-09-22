How Much Was Jill Duggar Really Paid For Her Decade-Long TV Career?

Since "19 Kids and Counting" was canceled in 2015, several of the Duggar children have used their platforms to challenge the happy-go-lucky narrative cultivated by the hit reality show. Jill Duggar Dillard has been the most outspoken, often finding herself publicly at odds with her parents. Their relationship has been irreparably damaged as a result.

While Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have taken to their family's YouTube channel to discuss how their views differ from the rest of the Duggars, they also opened up about the behind-the-scenes reality of the TLC family in the Amazon Prime Video docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" and Jill's tell-all memoir, "Counting the Cost."

One of these reality checks concerns money, as the Arkansas native has revealed the truth about how much she was paid for her time on "19 Kids and Counting" and "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." Turns out, the Duggar parents withheld money from Jill and her siblings while the shows were airing, though the Dillards eventually negotiated a payout.