Donald Trump Tried To Give Son Barron A Last-Minute Name Change

Choosing a child's name is one of the most important decisions a parent can make. There are so many factors to consider — What meaning do you want the name to convey? How does it sound together with the last name? Do you have a cultural or religious tradition to follow? Do you prefer the currently trendy, old-fashioned names such as Vivian, Oscar, and Ezekiel, or names inspired by nature, like Rowan, Sequoia, and Autumn? (As for Bruno, we don't talk about that).

Even when parents find the perfect moniker, they may change their minds before the baby is born — or even after. Donald Trump can surely attest to that. Back in 2006, when the former president was still best known for his casinos and his "Apprentice" hosting duties, Donald admitted that his youngest child almost had a different name. The outspoken star and wife Melania gave a short interview to Gayle King for "The Oprah Winfrey Show" when their baby was just two months old.

"I love the name Barron," King said at the time. "Where did that come from?" Donald replied: "It's a name I've always loved, but never had the courage to use. And then I gave the idea to Melania, and I was going to take it away at the very end." But while "The Donald" is well known for not backing down from his opinions, in this case, Melania and her motherly instincts won out in the end.