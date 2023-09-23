Susan Boyle's Incredible Weight-Loss Transformation
If real-life superheroes exist, Susan Boyle is definitely one of them. Boyle quickly rose to fame with her appearance on Season 3 of "Britain's Got Talent." When the curly-haired performer confidently stepped onto the talent show's stage, members of the audience could be heard jeering at her. The modestly dressed underdog was 47 years old and didn't fit the mold of your typical Hollywood star.
But once Boyle parted her lips and began to sing, that laughter quickly transformed into thunderous applause. Her moving rendition of "I Dreamed A Dream," from "Les Misérables," blew the judges away (including the famously dour Simon Cowell). Since appearing on "BGT," Boyle has gone on to be a two-time Grammy Award nominee and even performed twice for Queen Elizabeth II.
Her success story has long been an inspiration for hopeful singers everywhere, but there's plenty more about the talented Scot to be inspired by too. After much hard work and necessary lifestyle changes, Boyle has successfully lost weight, with The Mirror reporting she'd dropped nearly 30 pounds in 2016. Boyle now looks happier and healthier than ever, but the journey to get there wasn't easy.
Boyle's weight-loss journey began with a startling diagnosis
Susan Boyle's weight-loss journey didn't begin on a whim. The decision to get healthy was thrust upon her when doctors discovered the singer had Type 2 diabetes. According to Healthline, people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes are often unable to produce enough insulin to keep their blood sugar levels normalized. The lack of this vital hormone can result in dangerously high amounts of glucose in the bloodstream, which could lead to serious health complications such as a heart attack or stroke.
The scary diagnosis changed everything for Boyle. Her doctors were adamant that she begin making big changes in her life to help manage her condition. One way to stave off symptoms of diabetes is to limit the number of sugary sweets you include in your diet. This is one of the major changes Boyle's doctors asked her to make. "I needed to stop eating sweeties and cakes," she disclosed to The Mirror.
Boyle continued, "It's the bane of my life. I had to lose the weight for my health." The dietary change was initially tough on the singer as chocolate is a favorite snack of hers, as a Mirror source close to Boyle previously revealed. "A few sweet wrappers were found lying about the house and that gave her away," the friend admitted. "But now she is very much following doctor's orders and has cut the sweets out."
The singer's newly active lifestyle made all the difference
For Susan Boyle, losing weight required several significant lifestyle changes. During a video interview with The Mirror (via Facebook), the singer revealed that a more active life along with switching to healthier snacks was predominantly how she reached her weight-loss goals. "I managed to lose weight because I've been doing a lot of walking, a lot of exercise," Boyle explained. "And I haven't been eating any bad foods anymore."
Besides walking, Boyle seems to get her exercise in with a little shaking and shimmying. In a TikTok video shared to her friend's account (via YouTube), a slimmed-down and smiling Boyle can be seen showing off her dance moves with her pals. As suggested by her doctors, Boyle cut out many sugary, fatty foods from her diet. The singer has since swapped out the processed sweets for something much healthier to munch on.
"I eat a lot of fruit now," she confirmed to The Mirror. Just like her impressive singing career, Boyle's head-turning transformation proves that with enough dedication you can achieve any goal you set your mind to.