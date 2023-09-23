Susan Boyle's Incredible Weight-Loss Transformation

If real-life superheroes exist, Susan Boyle is definitely one of them. Boyle quickly rose to fame with her appearance on Season 3 of "Britain's Got Talent." When the curly-haired performer confidently stepped onto the talent show's stage, members of the audience could be heard jeering at her. The modestly dressed underdog was 47 years old and didn't fit the mold of your typical Hollywood star.

But once Boyle parted her lips and began to sing, that laughter quickly transformed into thunderous applause. Her moving rendition of "I Dreamed A Dream," from "Les Misérables," blew the judges away (including the famously dour Simon Cowell). Since appearing on "BGT," Boyle has gone on to be a two-time Grammy Award nominee and even performed twice for Queen Elizabeth II.

Her success story has long been an inspiration for hopeful singers everywhere, but there's plenty more about the talented Scot to be inspired by too. After much hard work and necessary lifestyle changes, Boyle has successfully lost weight, with The Mirror reporting she'd dropped nearly 30 pounds in 2016. Boyle now looks happier and healthier than ever, but the journey to get there wasn't easy.