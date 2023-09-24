Inside The Disturbing Allegations Against Mom Blogger Ruby Franke

The following article mentions allegations of child abuse and sexual assault.

A new name has dominated YouTube drama channels and TikTok's true crime community: Ruby Franke. The notoriously popular mother of six, best known for her now-obsolete parenting vlog "8 Passengers," was arrested in August 2023 after her adolescent son escaped the house he was staying at under distressing conditions that amounted to abuse. The incident put a glaring spotlight on Franke's unconventional parenting style, which allegedly included withholding food and bedding from her children, among other questionable practices. As reported by NPR, six counts of felony child abuse have since been charged against the online figure. As of this writing, Franke awaits hearing in her case, which also involved the arrest of her business associate Jodi Hildebrandt.

Allegations of abusive parenting have hounded Franke for years, culminating in action once before when child services visited her in 2020. A defiant Franke refused to back down, justifying her divisive content. "The reason we got canceled was because I was demonstrating, as I have done from day one, what a responsible mother looks like," she told The Wrap. With the kind of parenting techniques attributed to Franke, overhanging concerns over her children's safety were prevalent even among her own family, including a daughter who welcomed her arrest. From ethical parenting to family vlogging and the sensitive subject of child abuse, Franke's case is layered with burning social issues worth considering. Here's a breakdown of the disturbing allegations against mom blogger Ruby Franke.