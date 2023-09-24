Days Of Our Lives' Most Outrageous Resurrections

Every avid soap fan knows that feeling: their favorite character, one they've watched and loved for years, has just died a tragic death on the show. All those hopes for that character's future have disappeared along with them. However, on "Days of Our Lives," those moments are few and far between, as once a character dies on that soap, they rarely stay dead for long.

"Days of Our Lives" has garnered a reputation as the soap opera that brings back characters who have died in the most outlandish ways possible. Between a mad scientist who injects the deceased with life-spurring serum and microchips filled with other people's essences, Salem is the place to be if you want to return from the dead with a flourish. Although some characters sadly never made it back to the land of the living, these five had some of the most outrageous resurrections in soap history.